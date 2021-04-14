Pakistan Cables develops urban forest

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables Limited (PCL) has established an urban forest spread across 2.5 acres and home to approximately 40,000 trees at its new factory site in Nooriabad, an official said on Tuesday.

“It’s imperative that as an industry we work towards uplifting the living standards of our planet, he said,” said Fahad K Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables, speaking at a media briefing.

“By developing the Urban Forest in an industrial estate, we hope to inspire others to step forward and join us in giving back to our planet. What is most encouraging is that we have been able to transform the arid surroundings of Nooriabad into a lush and vibrant forest.”

Chinoy said they could also cooperate with other people in restoration of the forests in the country. Based on the proven method of urban forestation from Japan and developed by Akira Miyawaki, the project was executed by renowned entrepreneur of the Urban Forest, Shahzad Qureshi in Pakistan.

Fifty-nine indigenous species are planted in the Urban Forest. “These forests require minimum care, commitment and knowledge. Miyawaki’s technique makes the trees grow ten times faster than in nature, creating a self-sustaining forest within two to three years,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi added they had developed 22 urban forests in the country. Of which, 17 were developed in Karachi alone. However, Pakistan Cables’ urban forest was the largest among them. Besides, it was the first of its kind in an industrial land.