Envoys greet at advent of Ramazan

Islamabad: The foreign envoys based in Islamabad have extended Ramazan greetings to Pakistani Muslims at the start of the fasting month.

In a message, Australian high commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw said he sent his warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan at the advent of Ramazan.

He said Ramazan was a time for friends and family and for charity and compassion.

"Let us take inspiration from the spirit of this month to practice self-discipline and compassion in the current challenging times and focus on keeping ourselves, our families and those around us safe and healthy."

The high commissioner said in the month of fasting, the people's thoughts would remain with all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, Pakistan and across the world.

Dr Geoffrey Shaw said Australia was home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 80,000 Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori greeted the people of Pakistan at the start of Ramazan.

“I would like to express my sincere respects and solidarity with the Pakistani people and Muslims on the occasion of Ramazanul Mubarak. I wish you a blessed and happy Ramazan," he said.

The ambassador said he hoped that the difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon letting the people return to normal life.