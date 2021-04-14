Since the past few days, the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been taking action against people who are using illegal signal boosters. It is comforting to know that the buying and selling of these devices has not only been declared illegal, but the authorities are also willing to take action against people who are buying these things illegally. It is, however, sad to see that these boosters, repeaters and amplifiers are still being sold openly in many markets. I am a resident of Lahore and continue to see shops near Hall Road selling signal booster devices.

In the past, I have suffered from the menace these devices cause. They were widely used in my neighborhood because of which I had been deprived of good network quality. The PTA and other relevant authorities must take action against these shops.

Zorain Haider

Lahore