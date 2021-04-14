Smallest ‘coin’

GENEVA: A tiny Swiss gold coin bearing a picture of Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out has been crowned as the world’s smallest commemorative coin, Switzerland’s mint announced on Tuesday. The miniature coin, with a face value of a quarter of a Swiss franc (27 US cents, 23 euro cents), measures just 2.96 millimetres (0.1 inches) in diameter and weighs only 0.063 grammes (0.002 ounces).