Smallest ‘coin’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: A tiny Swiss gold coin bearing a picture of Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out has been crowned as the world’s smallest commemorative coin, Switzerland’s mint announced on Tuesday. The miniature coin, with a face value of a quarter of a Swiss franc (27 US cents, 23 euro cents), measures just 2.96 millimetres (0.1 inches) in diameter and weighs only 0.063 grammes (0.002 ounces).