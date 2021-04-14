Despair at vigil for another Black killed by US police

At the quiet suburban intersection in Minneapolis where Daunte Wright was shot dead, mourners expressed despair over the latest police killing of a Black person to shake the United States.

"We hope for change, but realistically our expectations are different," said Butchy Austin, 37, a corporate sales worker who has become a social activist since the killing of George Floyd in the city last year. A white police officer is currently on trial, accused of murdering Floyd -- and Wright’s death on Sunday has further fueled public anger over Black men killed by police. "Frankly, being a person of color is tiring," said Austin. "We want to know that we can be safe."