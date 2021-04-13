PBC pays tribute to late Muhammad Arshad

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday expressed its profound grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Arshad, Secretary of the Council, who passed away the other day due to COVID-19. The members of the Executive shared the grief with the bereaved family of Muhammad Arshad and prayed that All Almighty may bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength and fortitude to members of his family to bear the irreparable loss. The committee paid rich tributes to Muhammad Arshad in respect of his performance, saying he was very competent, devoted highly responsible official in discharging his duties. It is pertinent to mention here that late Muhammad Arshad was a man of dignity and honour who used to give respect to everyone. He always used to appreciate The News for the coverage of news relating to legal fraternity as well as PBC. This correspondent always found Muhammad Arshad a very loving person and very cooperative whenever visited his office. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace, Ameen.