Bomb defused in Tariq Road area

KARACHI: The bomb disposal squad on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle outside one of the restaurants located near Liberty Chowk in the Tariq Road area within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. Bomb disposal experts said the bomb contained 1.5 kilogrammes of highly explosive substance along with ball bearings and nut bolts. They added that the device was attached with the safety fuse. According to experts, the bomb contained RDX and dynamite and the device’s container was soft in contrast to hard containers earlier used by terrorists in making IEDs.