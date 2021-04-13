Relatives place bodies on roads to seek justice

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of relatives of two men, who were shot dead by their opponents, blocked traffic on Faisalbad-Multan Road, Bypass Road and Pirmahal-Shorkot Cantonment Road at Ghausia Chowk on Monday by placing the bodies on the roads to demand immediate arrest of the killers.

Khurram Gulsher Gadhi, 18, and his maternal uncle Sohail Abbas Gadhi, 32, of chak Kohal Kalan Khurd were shot dead allegedly by their opponent Abdul Razaq Gadhi and his accomplices. Pirmahal police registered a case against 11 accused. Rescue 1122 had shifted the bodies to Pirmahal tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy but the relatives forcibly took away bodies and placed on roads. Later, police officers held talks with the protesters and assured them immediate arrest of the killers.

INJURED BANDIT HELD: An alleged dacoit was arrested when he sustained injuries in an encounter with Gojra city police on Monday. According to police, two dacoits snatched a motorcycle, mobile phones and cash from Imtiaz Ahmad of Abdullahpur locality of Gojra on bypass near Kabootranwala graveyard. The gunmen fled towards Gojra-Dijkot Road and police followed and chased them near Chak 99/JB. The bandits hid in crops and started firing on police. The fire was retaliated and police found an injured robber indentified as Shah Dil of Chak 255/RB Malkhanwala and shifted him to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital. Police said an accomplice of the robber injured him.