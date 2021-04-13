Time sought for turning to zigzag brick kilns

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brick Kiln Association in a meeting on Monday expressed concern over the government decision on constructing zigzag brick kilns.

Fazal Malik Khan presided over the meeting and sought three years to switch over to proposed structures or else they would launch a protest movement.They believed the government was bent upon eliminating old brick kilns and decided to impose heavy fines if the owners did not construct zigzag brick kilns. The speakers welcomed the court decision in their favour and asked the government to give them three-year time for turning to zigzag brick kilns.