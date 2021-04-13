close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
April 13, 2021

Time sought for turning to zigzag brick kilns

National

BR
Bureau report
April 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brick Kiln Association in a meeting on Monday expressed concern over the government decision on constructing zigzag brick kilns.

Fazal Malik Khan presided over the meeting and sought three years to switch over to proposed structures or else they would launch a protest movement.They believed the government was bent upon eliminating old brick kilns and decided to impose heavy fines if the owners did not construct zigzag brick kilns. The speakers welcomed the court decision in their favour and asked the government to give them three-year time for turning to zigzag brick kilns.

Latest News

More From Pakistan