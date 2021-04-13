Basharat for resolving property tax issue in Pindi rural UCs

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department to resolve the property tax issue in rural union councils of Rawalpindi by removing ambiguity in the policy as there were deep reservations among the local population.

The minister was chairing a meeting of a special committee set up by the chief minister in this regard at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Giving a briefing, the excise department officials said the Punjab government did not intend to impose property tax on the rural population and that tax was meant only those union councils which had acquired the urban status.