Germany ready to boost trade ties with Pakistan

BERLIN: Germany on Monday expressed intent to increase investment in Pakistan’s

diverse sectors and boost trade relations.Addressing a joint press conference in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with particular focus on increasing trade and investment.

The German foreign minister termed Qureshi’s visit a “good opportunity” for launch of new German initiatives and projects in Pakistan. Maas expressed satisfaction over the interest of 35 German companies in making investment in Pakistan, saying the encouraging trend would help “tap immense potential”.

He mentioned a “constructive discussion” was held with Qureshi on diverse matters and added “Germany wants to build up cooperation with Pakistan”. Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the plans of new German investment in Pakistan and highlighted that the country’s shift in policy from geo-politics to geo-economics could turn out to be a “great opportunity for German companies”.

He said the incentives announced by the Pakistan government for foreign investors would make the country a hub of regional trade.Qureshi said Pakistan wanted to “deepen, broaden and transform” its economic relations with Germany. Pakistan could benefit from Germany in technology transfer and the projects relating to supply and production of electric vehicles in line with the government’s policy of safe and green climate, he added.

He lauded Germany’s supportive role in helping Pakistan achieve the GSP Plus status in European Union and for not allowing the “politicising of Financial Action Task Force (FATF)”. Acknowledging Pakistan’s effort at the FATF forum by Germany was also commendable, he added.

Qureshi expressed gratitude to Germany for supplying 50 million doses of Covid-19 by May and mentioned that Pakistan with a population of 220 million would require more doses in future.

He said Chancellor Angela Merkel did a great job in the development of Germany, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to visit Germany.The foreign minister mentioned that his meeting with his German counterpart took up the ways to overcome delays in visa issuance. Qureshi added the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in Germany also came under discussion with an agreement to legally sort out the issue of immigrants.

On Afghanistan, he said Germany played an important role in stability in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan would remain in touch on the issue at every forum, may it be the Istanbul Peace Process or Doha forum.

Regarding ties with India, he said Pakistan wanted to live in peace with all its neighbours, including India. “Pakistan believes in holding a meaningful dialogue with India, but the first step must be taken by India,” he stressed. “Pakistan will be receptive and forthcoming,” he declared.

On security situation in Afghanistan, German Foreign Minister Maas acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution towards restoration of peace in its neighbouring country and for hosting three million Afghan refugees. He lauded “Pakistan’s active voice” for the peace process in Afghanistan at various platforms.

On relationship between Pakistan and India, he termed the ceasefire agreement at the borders a “step in right direction”.The two foreign ministers earlier led delegation-level talks encompassing issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy and peace in Afghanistan.