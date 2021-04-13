close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
AFP
April 13, 2021

Spain arrests human smugglers

AFP
April 13, 2021

MADRID: Spanish police said on Monday they had arrested 20 alleged human smugglers operating through the Ceuta exclave bordering Morocco. They are thought to be responsible for a February shipwreck in which four migrants drowned and are accused of trafficking migrants in rickety boats, each carrying between seven and 10 people, between North Africa and Spain.

