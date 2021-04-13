close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
AFP
April 13, 2021

Broker in Vatican property deal faces fresh accusations

World

AFP
April 13, 2021

ROME: Italian police on Monday said they had issued an arrest warrant for tax fraud for a financier already accused by the Vatican of embezzlement in an opaque London property deal. Gianluigi Torzi was arrested in June 2020 by Vatican authorities, who accused him of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering while acting as their intermediary for the purchase of a luxury apartment building.

