Bomb found, defused in Tariq Road area

The bomb disposal squad on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle outside one of the restaurants located near Liberty Chowk in the Tariq Road area within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.

Bomb disposal experts said the bomb contained 1.5 kilogrammes of highly explosive substance along with ball bearings and nut bolts. They added that the device was attached with the safety fuse. The squad defused the bomb by exploding it's detonator from a small bomb prepared by bomb disposal experts.

The Ferozabad police claimed that the Counter-Terrorism Department had received information about possible bomb blasts in three locations in Karachi from an arrested suspect, upon which the bomb was found and defused.