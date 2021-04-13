â€˜Robberâ€™ gunned down by companion in Sohrab Goth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspected robber was killed in Sohrab Goth on Monday. Volunteers transported the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 25-year-old Feroz, son of Nasar succumbed to his injuries while the other robbers, who is yet to be identified, remained admitted in the
hospital.
The Sohrab Goth police suspected that the men were robbers who apparently opened fire at each other after dispute over distribution of looted money. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.