Tue Apr 13, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
April 13, 2021

â€˜Robberâ€™ gunned down by companion in Sohrab Goth

Karachi

A suspected robber was killed in Sohrab Goth on Monday. Volunteers transported the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 25-year-old Feroz, son of Nasar succumbed to his injuries while the other robbers, who is yet to be identified, remained admitted in the

hospital.

The Sohrab Goth police suspected that the men were robbers who apparently opened fire at each other after dispute over distribution of looted money. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

