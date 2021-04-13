Maps approval system being simplified in RDA: chairman

Rawalpindi: A delegation of Federation of Realtors Pakistan and Islamabad State Agents Association called on RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and RDA Director General Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani in RDA, says a press release.

President Federation of Realtors Pakistan and the delegation congratulated DG RDA Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani on his appointment as DG RDA and apprised the Chairman RDA and DG RDA about the problems being faced by the real estate industry including builders and developers.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while assuring the delegation to resolve its problems. He said that the approval system has been simplified. The construction package reflects the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which has removed all impediments faced by the sector in its success.

He said the remaining issues will also be resolved. Land Subdivision Rule 2020 is to be approved by the Cabinet whereas LDA Rule will also be applied in RDA. All builders and developers are advised to submit their proposals as per Land Subdivision Rule 2020, he added.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that water supply should be provided to the housing societies from Ghazi Barotha Dam. Chairman RDA asked the delegation to share their consent and plan in this regard. Chairman RDA assured that the issues related to participation in housing societies would be referred to RDA till the decision of the competent court. No punishment or harassment will be inflicted on them.

RDA DG directed the owners of private housing schemes to transfer commercial and residential plots from RDA. Self-transfer by private housing schemes is against the law which apart from the plot buyers, the government is also at a disadvantage.