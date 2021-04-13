tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:LUMS recently hosted its first-ever virtual homecoming event which consisted of a variety of exclusive online activities that connected the alumni from all over the world.
According to a press release, the activities ranging from a virtual campus tour to conversations with the nation’s favourite singers and cricketers, interactions with faculty members to a master class on Pakistani cinema, poetry recitals to fireside chats with LUMS leadership, and much more kept the audience engaged during the three-day event.
The “Give a Day to LUMS” campaign was also launched by the institution during this event which encouraged the alumni to contribute as little as a day’s income from their annual incomes for scholarships.