Oxygen supply to hospitals halted due to traffic jams

LAHORE:The oxygen supply to hospitals has been halted due to traffic jams on roads in the city on Monday.

The suspension of oxygen supplies to hospitals has endangered lives of critical patients due to prolonged traffic blockade on inter-city roads and main thoroughfares in the provincial metropolis. The activists of a religious outfit are protesting against the federal government to press for their demands.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) Nabeel Awan observed that the oxygen supply to hospitals has been halted due to traffic jams on roads in the city.

“The halt in oxygen supply has endangered lives of the critical patients including those suffering from COVID-19,” he added. He appealed to the citizens to clear ways for ambulances and trucks carrying oxygen cylinders in order to ensure supply of oxygen in hospitals and help save precious lives of patients.