Traders call for independent probe

JHANG: The business community and trader organisations have demanded the higher authorities order an independent inquiry through a competent officer from outside the district into the matter in which a local trader was booked under serious charges by the city police after a scuffle with an off-duty traffic warden a day before.

According to the contents of First Information Report (FIR) (No. 285/21) registered with police station Kotwali, a senior traffic warden, Muhammad Ghaus, had stated to the police that after his driving school duty at Police Lines he was on his way to Ayoub Chowk on a motorcycle on Faisalabad Road when his bike was hit by a speedy jeep being driven by a local businessman and who was also using a mobile phone.

When the businessman was stopped, he not only caught uniform from the shoulder but also scuffled with him, the applicant traffic warden further stated.

The spokesman for the district police, Ali Abbas, confirmed the registration of the FIR and stated that nobody would be allowed to take the law into his/her hands.