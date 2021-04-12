Two axed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: Some accused axed to death two people after allegedly declaring them ‘Karo Kari’ in district Qambar-Shahdadpur. Reports said the parents of a 26-year-old deceased Allah Bachayo stated that the accused, identified as Qadir Bakhsh Magsi, Abdul Aziz Magsi and others, had kidnapped their son from village Majno Magsi in the limit of Naukot Police Station of district Qambar-Shahdadpur, and later the accused axed him to death. The alleged criminals also killed a 40-year-old woman Lailan, w/o Nihal Magsi, after declaring her ‘Kari’ and managed to escape from the spot. The parents of Allah Bachayo, mother Sabaghi Magsi and father Khairuddin, protested along with local residents and staged a sit-in on the railway tracks near Jam Nawaz Ali over the brutal killing of their son. They said the young man was innocent and not involved in relations with any woman. They demanded justice, saying brother of the deceased Gul Sheer Magsi was also missing. Naukot Police have arrested the accused involved in the double-murder case, including Abdul Aziz, Wali Muhammad, Bakhsh Ali and Rozy Magsi and investigating the incident.