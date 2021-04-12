Saudi Arabia to mark 1st Ramazan tomorrow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it had not received any evidence of the sighting of this year’s Ramazan crescent, state news agency SPA reported. The Court said it will convene on Monday to make a decision. Since the new moon has not been sighted after sunset on Sunday, it indicates that Monday would be regarded as the last day of Sha'ban. Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan will meet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to see the Ramazan moon.