Sattar visits sit-in, demands release of missing persons

KARACHI: Senior politician and head of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday termed enforced disappearances of youth a serious violation of human rights and asked the government and state institutions to resolve the issue.

He expressed these views while visiting the protest sit-in camp of the Shia community who have been protesting in front of the Mazar-e-Quaid since April 2 for the recovery of their missing loved ones. The Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons have organised the sit-in camp.

Sattar said that only claims of the supremacy of constitution and law were being made in the country.