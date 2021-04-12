Sattar visits sit-in, demands release of missing persons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Senior politician and head of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday termed enforced disappearances of youth a serious violation of human rights and asked the government and state institutions to resolve the issue.
He expressed these views while visiting the protest sit-in camp of the Shia community who have been protesting in front of the Mazar-e-Quaid since April 2 for the recovery of their missing loved ones. The Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons have organised the sit-in camp.
Sattar said that only claims of the supremacy of constitution and law were being made in the country.