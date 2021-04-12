300 ration packages distributed in two localities of Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan, Habibullah Arif, district administration distributed food items in 300 deserving families at Korkorey and Mirwas localities of the district.
The relief package was made possible due to hectic efforts of the Deputy Commissioner through an affluent philanthropist of the locality.