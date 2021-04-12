Aleem for steps to improve conditions of Punjab jails

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is a lot of scope for changing the conditions of prisoners in the jails and there is a need that apart from government resources, philanthropists and welfare organisations should come forward to take steps for the betterment of inmates and ensure maximum practical steps in this regard.

He expressed this while talking about the up-gradation and various welfare works being carried out by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Jails in connection with Ramazan.

He added that basic human rights of the prisoners should be observed in jails so that the convicts can be brought into the mainstream of life by avoiding further torture to them. He maintained that following up-gradation and welfare work in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura Jails, the AAK Foundation has completed several welfare projects in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan Jails with significant sums of money including installation of 200 fans, renovation of various barracks and new beds in Jails’ hospitals.

He said clean drinking water has also been provided to the inmates under the auspices of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation while the kitchens of the jails have been made clean. Similarly, the environment outside the barracks in Multan and DG Khan Jails has also been improved by planting of trees, renovation of sidewalks and repair of bathrooms which have also been standardised.