CDA seals five buildings in G-8/1

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed five buildings at I&T Centre of G-8/1 on account of violation of building bylaws.

The Buildings Control Section (BCS) of CDA during operation sealed plot No 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 of I & T centre of G-8/1 over violation of building by-laws. According to details, the plot owners had set up illegal shops in the residential area at the back of I & T Centre, in violation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations 2020. In this regard, the owners of the said plots were issued show cause notices, however, the said notices were not complied by the owners.

The Building Control Department (BCS) of CDA has sealed the entrances of these plots on the violation of non-conforming use. It is pertinent to mention here that, opening of shops at the back side of I&T centre is not only a violation of the approved by-laws, but also a matter of public concern. The shops have entrances towards the residential area and were creating problems for the residents. These illegal setups were not only blocking foot paths but also creating parking issues.