SSWMB directs Chinese contractors to make cleaning arrangements

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has directed its Chinese contractors to make cleanliness arrangements before Ramazan.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the waste management board assured that before Ramazan, a vast area of the city would be cleaned and directed the Chinese contractors to fully mobilise their teams in this regard.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa held a meeting with the Chinese contractor of the District West and District Malir, Hangzhou JinJiang Company and directed the Chinese company to make arrangements for lifting garbage from door to door as per their contract.

He said the month of Ramazan was the month of prayers and residents of the city must not face trouble due to garbage. He also directed the Chinese contractors to make arrangements for mechanical sweepers on all the major thoroughfares of the city. “Our motive is to clean the city garbage and provide relief to the citizens,” he said.

Channa said garbage must be lifted from the point where it was produced. All the garbage dens of the city, he said, must be eliminated. Managers of the Hangzhou JinJiang Company informed the meeting that in District West, door-to-door garbage collection was 85 per cent and in District Malir, it was 60 per cent. They informed the SSWMB that they had ordered more vehicles to lift garbage door to door.