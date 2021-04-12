Father registers murder case of three children against mother

The father of three ill-fated minor siblings, who died on Saturday due to poisoning, registered a case against the childrenâ€™s mother as he accused her of murdering them.

Muhammad Imran, the father, who lives in Lahore, arrived in Karachi after receiving information about the tragedy and blamed his wife for killing the children. He later approached police for registering a case. Upon his complaint, police registered the FIR No 485/21 under the Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the deceased childrenâ€™s mother, Naureen.

The complainant said that his wife had left him and come to Karachi with the children two years ago. He added that he used to support the family financially on a regular basis. He further claimed that his wife had warned him of a potential tragedy some two days ago.

Meanwhile, the mother refuted all the allegations levelled her husband and said that she was alone bearing all the expenses of her children since the last three years as her husband did not send any money.

She also maintained that Imran had divorced her three times on phone some five years ago. She added that he later obtained a Fatwa and took her to Lahore where they lived together for some time. She said Imran used to beat her frequently and did not work.

Police said investigations were under way as police were also looking for a chemical examination report. A day earlier, three children died at their home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 19, following what is believed to be a heavy spray of pesticides at their home. The tragic incident took place within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

According to neighbours, Naureen came out of her apartment screaming and shouting for help to transport her children to the hospital. They added that when they entered the house, they found it to be densely filled with some gas and children on their beds.

When the neighbours rushed the children to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as eight-year-old Zahidan, six-year-old Arshan and three-year-old Eshal.