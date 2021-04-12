close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 12, 2021

Four robbers arrested

Islamabad

A
APP
April 12, 2021

Islamabad: The Islamabad police arrested four persons on the charges of robbing and looting people in federal capital and other cities of Punjab.

Leader of these accused robbers, identified as Waseem, has been arrested as well, the investigation officer said here on Sunday.

“We found Rs1.3 million, jewellery and cash from them,” the investigating officer informed.

The police have impounded the car of suspected persons and registered a first information report (FIR) at the Bani Gala Police Station.

“The culprits have confessed over 40 robberies across Islamabad and Punjab,” the officer said, adding that further investigations are under way.

Latest News

More From Islamabad