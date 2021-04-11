Valuables gutted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Model Town on Saturday.
According to details, the fire broke out in a house in H-Block reportedly due to short-circuit. The residents of the house tried to extinguish it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.