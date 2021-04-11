close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Valuables gutted

Lahore

LAHORE: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Model Town on Saturday.

According to details, the fire broke out in a house in H-Block reportedly due to short-circuit. The residents of the house tried to extinguish it. On failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

