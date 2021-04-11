‘Ramazan Relief Package’ at USC outlets launched

Rawalpindi : There will be no shortage of eatables at utility stores during Ramazan said Parliamentary Secretary Anti-Narcotics Force, Shaikh Rashid Shafiq talking to media persons at the launch of ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ in Muslim Town on Saturday.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Farasat Anjum, USC Muslim Town Manager Waqar Akbar, Area Manager Syed Zillay Hasnain and several other high-ranking officers were present on the occasion.

Shaikh Rashid Shafiq warned USC staff members of stern action in case of shortage of essential items in stores during Ramazan. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide maximum relief to the public through ‘Ramazan Relief Package,” he said adding Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed will personally monitor all utility stores in the city to provide maximum relief for poor public. A large number of customers who were present at the launching ceremony raised complaints of shortage of sugar, ghee and other essential items at USC outlets.