Pakistan flays desecration of IIOJ&K mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), on 9 April 2021, says a press release on Saturday.

Desecration and damage caused to the mosque during so-called “cordon-and-search operation”, and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJ&K, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory,” the statement said.

It said that this inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJ&K. Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law, it added. History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places has not succeeded in breaking their will.