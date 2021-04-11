Tareen a political pawn to replace Buzdar: Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen is a political chess piece to replace Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he, however, clarified that Jahangir Tareen had not sought any help from the PML-N, and all such things were only rumours and speculations. He taunted that Imran Khan would give justice to Jahangir Tareen as he gave to his cousin Majid Khan.

The PML-N leader demanded suspension of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for violating the Supreme Court (SC) order about restoration of the local governments (LGs). He said that on March 25, the SC had reinstated 58,000 local government representatives in Punjab. “Several days have passed since the decision, but the Punjab government was still refusing to implement it,” he regretted.

He said that by not implementing the SC decision, Imran Niazi and Usman Bazdar were committing contempt of court and the apex court should remove them, like Yusuf Raza Gilani was removed as the premier for non-compliance of its order.

Ahsan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for economic catastrophe and political instability in the country.

“Imran Khan is not fighting against mafias but Pakistan, its citizens, their future development and CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor],” Ahsan said. He said Imran Khan himself was the biggest mafia and was the leader of incompetent mafia. He alleged that the government had assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to keep the defence and development budget frozen until 2026.

Ahsan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was intact as a strong force. Whichever party will part ways with the PDM would have to pay a heavy price, he believed. He said the PDM would start its political activities after Ramazan. “Yes, when the PPP refused to resign, the long march had to be postponed,” he said adding that if anyone had love for the country, they should understand that the solution to Pakistan was only in holding free and fair elections.

Ahsan made it clear that the PML-N was not the enemy of the army but the enemy of military intervention in politics. He said action should be taken against those who had abducted 20 presiding officers using state machinery and government officials involved in the heinous act should be punished.

“The government is going to increase the electricity tariff by four rupees per unit. It will increase the theft of electricity,” he said adding that the way he was carrying out retaliatory actions, political confrontation and economic catastrophe, it seems that he wanted investors to take all the money out of the country. He said today the world was seeing Pakistan in the North Korean club.

“We have a duty to tell the world that there is a stable government and a good economy,” he said and added that today our national power was shattering. Imran Khan sometimes becomes a preacher of Khilafat-e-Rashida and sometimes the state of Madina, while during his period, 20 million people had slipped below the poverty line.

He said if the national security programme was to be saved, then the incompetent mafia should be got rid of and the economically savvy government should be brought back.

He announced that when the PML-N would come to power, it would form commissions and all those government officials who acted on the illegal orders of the PTI would be terminated from service.

He said all political forces would be brought together to send the incompetent government packing through the option of resignations, which was like a nuclear weapon of the opposition.

He said if any political party backed out on that decision, it would fall like a fortress of sand. He said that dividing the opposition directly benefited the government.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz, he said she was fine and she would visit Karachi soon. He said the PTI was facing internal contradictions and soon it would be torn apart by internal disturbances.