Institutions defaming case: Javed Latif’s pre-arrest bail extended till tomorrow

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif, accused of defaming the state institutions.

The court extended his bail till April 12 (tomorrow) and summoned the counsel for state and Javed Latif for final arguments on the matter.

The court gave final chance to Javed Latif to argue the matter after he changed his counsel on Saturday.

Earlier, the accused had been denied any relief from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

After the hearing, the PML-N MNA told the media he would not stop speaking truth for fear of jail. “I have pledged to defend the country and how can I betray my country,” Javed Latif questioned. He called for closing the factory issuing certificates of treason, saying that it would not benefit anyone.

The Township police had registered a treason case against him for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.