Sun Apr 11, 2021
Bahrain releases prisoners

World

DUBAI: Dozens of detainees, including longterm political prisoners, have been released after protests by their families following Covid-19 cases in their jail, activists said on Saturday.

They said authorities had vowed to release 126 prisoners and 73 other detainees but only 166 had walked out so far from the jail in Faw, in the east of the kingdom.

They included Mohamed Jawad, 75, an uncle of prominent rights activist Nabil Rajab who has spent 10 years behind bars. Those released are to serve out the rest of their terms under electronic tagging.

