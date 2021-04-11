Voting concludes largely peacefully in NA-75 Daska as results trickle in

SIALKOT: After a re-polling process which saw generally low turnout, voting concluded largely peacefully on Saturday in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency of Daska, which was marred by violence and allegations of rigging in the previous electoral exercise.

The election was being seen as a competition of the narratives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has long reigned in the Punjab heartland. The contenders for the seat were PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi, who according to Geo News, did not vote, and PML-N’s Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar. Voting closed exactly at 5:00pm, and election officials had begun to count votes in all 360 polling stations. Preliminary, unconfirmed and unofficial results had begun to trickle in. As this copy went to print, PML-N was leading with 9,448 votes while the PTI was trailing behind with 5,645 votes in 34 polling stations, according to Geo News.

Earlier, the voting process was largely without incident. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan told state media that the transparent by-election process was under way peacefully in all polling stations. He said strict security arrangements were made by the district police and all concerned agencies. All possible facilities were provided to the voters at the polling stations, he added. He said the voters came to cast their votes “without any fear”, adding he urged voters to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

After the previous election left two people dead, District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani said the district commissioner completely banned displaying or possessing even licenced weapons during the by-election. Speaking to reporters, he said: “No one would be allowed to disturb peace in the constituency and criminal elements would be dealt with iron hands.” More than 4,000 police and Rangers personnel were deployed at 360 polling stations in NA-75.

At least nine people were arrested for reportedly brandishing weapons outside the Aggo Chak polling station. The usual election rhetoric also took place. PTI leader Usman Dar said his party would win the NA-75 by-election. Speaking to reporters, he urged voters to come out and exercise their right to franchise.

He said the ECP had prohibited the entry of lawmakers in the constituency, adding that PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah came to Sialkot on February 19, “with a plan”. “The PML-N and the rest of PDM parties have no vote bank in NA-75,” he claimed. Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar tweeted that she visited Daska’s polling stations where “authorities and the PTI worked together on February 19 to slow polling down”. She said the process was “fine today”, and urged people to get out and vote. “Exercise your rights!”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, meanwhile, claimed PML-N lawmakers were “openly influencing the election process” and urged the ECP to take notice of the violations of code of conduct by the PML-N MPAs in constituency.

The previous election was declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after a string of controversies. Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar’s father was the lawmaker of the constituency before he died, leaving the seat vacant. The previous election, held on February 19, was marred by controversy. Two people were killed in clashes, there was aerial firing and widespread allegations of rigging after nearly two dozen election officers went “missing”.

The ECP swiftly declared the results void, and called fresh polls in the entire constituency. A slew of suspensions and transfers followed. The PTI moved the Supreme Court to overturn the ECP decision, but the court upheld the electoral body’s stance.