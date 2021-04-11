People are talking about

-- the views on the reasons for rape expressed by the PM and how they have stirred a controversy between different sections of society, especially those belonging to the far left and far right. People say those in positions of influence should think before they make statements, especially on sensitive subjects as there is more to evil practices in society than cut and dried reasons that are espoused by hardliners and these need to be addressed rather than everyone indulging in the blame game.

-- the appeal submitted by the lawyers community to the Supreme court to review its order for demolishing their illegally constructed premises. People say if the legal community wants to hang on to its buildings which should not have been constructed on grabbed land in the first place, it will be setting a bad example and encourage others who have illegally done the same thing to put in appeals, while those whose constructions have already been demolished will demand compensation.

-- the dilemma being faced by the government in persuading the public to wear masks during the prevailing pandemic since many believe there is no such thing as the COVID-19 virus and also because a good example is not set by influencers. People say in many random surveys, those who are interviewed voice these opinions and what does not help is seeing politicians; other top guns and even the PM attend various functions without a mask.

-- the fact that the CDA has begun erecting a fence along the Islamabad Expressway to stop pedestrians and animals from crossing instead of only erecting overhead bridges which were scarcely used by pedestrians, who now will be obliged to do so. People say closely planted bougainvillea would have served the same purpose, been less expensive; more aesthetically pleasing and more effective because of its thorns because fences will eventually be knocked down by defiant pedestrians.

-- why the government did not impose quarantine rules on travellers flying into the country from the UK when the fast-spreading and more lethal strain was identified and how now we are suffering the consequences as the UK authorities have turned the tables and imposed a ban on Pakistanis travelling back to that country. People say the authorities who deal with these situations here need to get their act together and not give in to public demand for the sake of political expediency.

-- the stance taken by certain groups/persons who talk about the plight of the people being uprooted from the government land, especially on the nullahs; drains and Circular Railway tracks. People say it is mind boggling that illegal construction is being defended when they know that dwellers have wrongly occupied government lands, and whether they are slum-dwellers or the land-grabbing elite they need to face the consequences of their illegal actions otherwise there will be no end to land grabbing.

-- the news that the world football governing body FIFA has suspended Pakistan for the second time in five years for ‘third party interference’ and serious violations of the FIFA Statutes. People say Pakistan ruled the world of hockey at one time but politics and the power game has brought about its downfall and prominent footballers say they need the players association because the officials do not care what happens to the players; whether their careers die, or football dies. – I.H.