Indonesian scholars arrive at KU

A group of Indonesian university’s scholars have arrived at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU), to pursue a research training programme.

According to a spokesman for the ICCBS, four Indonesian scholars from the University of Airlangga visited the KU centre where they would stay for a period of three months under the ICCBS scholarship programme for Indonesian young scientists.

The foreign scholars will receive training in different fields of chemistry, including synthetic and analytical chemistry.

ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the foreign scholars and said the joint venture would promote science and technology between the two brotherly countries.