Quality education

In our country, the major expense of a person is his/her child’s education. Parents spend a huge amount of money on the education of their children. However, the quality of education that students are receiving at schools is quite low.

Public universities, too, haven’t improved their standards. University-going students also have the habit of rote learning. A country cannot move towards progress and development unless it focuses on its education system.

Hifza Salman

Rawalpindi