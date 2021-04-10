First-ever cadet college for girls inaugurated

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Friday said the Sindh government has established its first Girls’ Cadet College in district Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), under the administration of Pakistan Air Force, which is also the first-ever cadet college for girls throughout the country. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad, the Sindh chief minister said the college would provide its services for the betterment of girls’ education in the province as well as the country. Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh government would also provide full cooperation in the development of the institute because today’s daughters may prove themselves nation’s successful mothers by imparting their role.