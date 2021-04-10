Over 20 Sindh govt officials trained in international human rights reporting

KARACHI: Over 20 government officials received a two-day training on “Pakistan’s International Human Rights Reporting Obligations” organised by the European Union-funded ‘Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)’ Project.

The training was held at the Sindh Boy Scouts Headquarters, says a press release.

The training session was opened by Sindh Human Rights Secretary Parvez Ahmed Seehar and was aimed at enhancing the technical and operational capacities of the officials of Sindh Human Rights Department as well as the Sindh Treaty Implementation Cell in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.

The training modules and manual were designed and delivered under the leadership of HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan.

Sindh HR Secretary, Seehar, commended the efforts made by Huqooq-e-Pakistan project in developing a flagship human rights training and capacity-building programme for Pakistan.

He stated that the training will help in equipping the department with the pre-requisite information required in fulfilling their mandates with respect to international human rights reporting.

Seehar also announced that the Government of Sindh with his department in the lead, would be developing Sindh’s first provincial human rights policy in collaboration with HeP.

HeP Executive Director Ali Dayan Hasan gave an overview of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan program and training objectives. He stated that the training program is designed in consultation with human rights stakeholders to ensure that the trainings reflected Pakistan’s realities and perspectives, including the difference in provincial contexts.

The EU Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan) is a joint initiative of the EU and the Federal Ministry of Human Rights with the objective of supporting the continued efforts of the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of human rights. However, human rights is a devolved subject under the Constitution after the 18th Amendment.