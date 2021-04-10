Daska police book 15 for hurling threats

DASKA: The Sadder police have registered a case against 15 people including a former UC chairman of PTI on charges of giving threats to their opponents.

Former PML-N MPA Kassowal Noman and his workers went out for the election campaign. When they reached near Sangerwala, the accused Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Waseem and their 10 accomplices intercepted them and slapped the former MPA. The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. Police have registered a case on the application of Rafaqat Ali and started investigations.