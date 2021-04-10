UAE envoy opens mosque at QAU

Islamabad : A mosque gifted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was jointly inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, ambassador of Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, vice-chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali also lauded the generous effort of building the mosque ‘Shamsa Humaid Al Rumaithi’ for the students and employees of the Quaid-i-Azam University. He said this gesture will go a long way in serving the cause of strengthening the relations between two brotherly countries.