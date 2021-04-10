La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against Diakhaby

MADRID: La Liga said Friday it had found no evidence that Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused by Juan Cala of Cadiz during a La Liga match last weekend.

The Spanish football federation, which has the final say on disciplinary matters, still has to make its ruling on the incident that has received widespread coverage in Spain.

A furious Diakhaby walked off the field after being involved in a heated exchange with Cala and claimed the Spanish player had used a racist slur towards him in the first half of the game in Cadiz on Sunday.

Valencia’s players left the pitch in solidarity with Diakhaby, becoming the first top-flight Spanish team to make such a protest.

The players later returned to resume the match, with the club claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to return.