EFU Life extends its ambit of exclusivity by collaborating with AMTF for PRIMUS Loyalty Program

Karachi: EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading insurance provider in the country is proud to partner with Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF) for its PRIMUS Loyalty Program. The partnership will enable EFU Life’s high priority client base to avail various discounts and attractive offers on labs, radiology and Xray services.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Shahid Abbas, Executive Director EFU Life and Dr. Asim Qidwai, Founder AMTF. They were joined by Mr. Rehan Yaseen Chief Finance Secretary AMTF, Ateeq ur Rahman, Executive Director AMTF, Ms. Aman Hussain, Head of Marketing, EFU Life and Mr. Faizan Shuja Head of Alliances, EFU Life.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shahid Abbas said, ‘We are invested in adding value for our clients not only through our comprehensive financial planning solutions and world class services, but by opening to them a world of exclusivity and convenience.***