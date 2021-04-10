IGP orders list of 50-plus cops for Covid-19 vaccination

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, showing concern about the health of his subordinates, has ordered the additional inspectors general of the province, including those of Karachi to compile a list of officials who are 50 plus for Covid-19 vaccination.

In this regard, a letter has been issued by the IG Office to all additional inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, senior superintendents of police and superintendent of police with the subject “Registration for Covid-19 vaccination of police personnel aged between 50 and 59 years”.

The letter says the vaccination for Covid-19 has started all over Pakistan, including Sindh. It further states that since the police are the frontliners having mass dealings with the public, they are facing a high risk, and their sound health is therefore very important to discharge their duties in a proper and professional manner.

In this regard, it adds, a request has already been moved to the government of Sindh vide a letter dated March 26, 2021, for the vaccination of personnel of the Sindh police from Scale 1 to Scale 16 on a priority basis.

From March 30, 2021, the Pakistan government has started registration for Covid-19 vaccination for senior citizens between 50 and 59 years of age for which they can send an SMS of the CNIC number on 1166 from any mobile or by visiting website nims.nadra.gov.pk.

According to the IG office letter, police personnel, including ministerial staff between 50 and 59 years of age have been requested to get themselves registered for vaccination. “In this regard, it is also requested that coordination with the district health officers be ensured by establishing a police facilitation desk in each vaccination centre for early vaccination of Covid-19.”