Friday sermons: Clerics support PM’s words against obscenity

LAHORE: The entire nation supports the stance of Prime Minister Imran khan against obscenity and nudity, said clerics and religious scholars in their Friday sermons, says a press release.

They said that a section of life in the country is misrepresenting the statement of Prime Minister. The premier had never held responsible women for nudity and obscenity. Either men or women who spread obscenity and nudity are reprehensible and condemnable, said clerics adding that protests on part of some individuals on Prime Minister's statement is irrelevant.

They said, "We invite Human Rights Organizations and NGOs to work together for the elimination of sexual violence and for the cause of the rights of women." Central Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, while addressing Friday sermon in the Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town Lahore, said a certain section only wants to achieve their goals by misrepresenting the Prime Minister's statement. He said that women should have the right to inheritance and education and called upon all human rights organizations and NGOs to work together for the elimination of domestic and sexual violence. He said that the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan was in line with the teachings of Islam and Pakistan's values and traditions. He said that it was reprehensible and condemnable to distort the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill one's personal goals and objectives.

Leading clerics who addressed Friday congregations in their respective areas and districts.