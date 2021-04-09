IHC directs to fix Nawaz’ pleas early as per COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court directed to fix the appeals of former premier Nawaz Sharif for early hearing as per the COVID-19 SOPs.

Divisional bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the miscellaneous application Thursday filed by the NAB.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar informed the judges that a total of six appeals are pending disposal. The bench directed the IHC Registrar to fix appeals for hearing as per the COVID-19 SOPs. Last week, the court had postponed hearing of all routine cases in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 infections in the federal Capital and called for cases of urgent nature to be fixed.

In its application, the NAB stated that appeals need to be expeditiously disposed of under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO).

It said: “The honourable Supreme Court has very recently directed that the number of accountability courts be enhanced and also issued specific directions for early adjudication and decision of the matters. It has directed day to day proceedings till decision”. NAB said the Al-Azizia, Avenfield and flagship cases involved mega corruption and demanded that these matters be heard at an early date to meet the end of justice.