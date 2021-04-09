Covid-19 kills 2, infects 85 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two patients died of Covid-19 while 85 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Thursday.

With the new casualties, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 78 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that a woman of Pabbi Town and a man identified as Noorul Basar of Badrashi, who were infected by the Covid-19, died while struggling for life athe Qazi Medical Complex. He said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring

the SOPs against the viral infection. He said that 85 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,945. He said that 3,006 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 861 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.