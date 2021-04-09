Scholar awarded PhD

PESHAWAR: Dr Fazlullah has completed PhD from the Department of Computer Science, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM).

It is pertinent to mention that AWKUM stood first in the country and 510 in Asia by the Times Higher Education ranking in 2020. Dr Fazlullah published 20 research papers with a cumulative impact factor of 100+ during his Ph.D.

Most of his publications are in cybersecurity and are published in prestigious IEEE transactions. His thesis title is “A secured and reliable hybrid automatic repeat request-aided cognitive networking” that professors from Australia and Singapore evaluated.